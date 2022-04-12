Ty J. Penniman Obituary

Ty was born on Feb. 2, 1965 in St. Johnsbury, Vt., the son of Sherry M. Stahler and Homer T. Penniman. He is survived by his wife: Lee A. Penniman; his mother: Sherry M. Stahler (Jack); his sister: Tineka Holk (Boyd) and their children: Tanner and Layna; Nicholas and Alicen Savasta and her children: Isabella, Gunnar, and Phinney; aunt Susan M. Mackay (Bob); uncle: Jeffrey Moore (Michael); aunt: Tami Moore; aunt: Jan Oliver (Mike); aunt: Laura Barrett (Larry); uncle: Bruce Penniman; aunt: Linda Penniman; sister-in-law: Colynda LeSieur (Matthew) and their children: Nadia and Amelia; sister-in-law: Roberta Lacoste and her daughter: Haley; father-in-law: Howard E. Rawson; as well as many loved cousins. Ty was predeceased by his father: Homer T. Penniman; uncle: Michael Moore; and mother-in-law: Linda Y. Rawson.
Ty was an avid fisherman and loved nothing more than being out on the water. He was a master finish carpenter but was truly a master of all trades. Later in life Ty discovered his true passion, turning wooden bowls. He created beauty out of simple blocks of wood and would be so proud to know that his work will be handed down as family heirlooms. Ty was the type of guy who would do anything for anyone. He was a true giver. As a young man, Ty served in the U.S. Army and was proud of the work he did there. He would often reminisce about when he worked at Ft. Detrick. Most recently, Ty worked at Laramy Products in Lyndonville where he was able to put his many skills to use. Ty loved being able to figure out new ways of doing things and took pride in all the work he did. If Ty didn’t know how to do something he would do research to figure it out. He loved learning and sharing his knowledge.
A celebration of life will be held on April 30, 2022, between 1-4 p.m. at 2419 Stark District Road St. Johnsbury, Vt. All who wish to come and celebrate Ty’s life are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Caledonia County Special Olympics in care of Sherry Stahler, 2419 Stark District Rd. St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
