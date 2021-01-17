Tyler Neal Ayer - Obituary

Tyler Neal Ayer, beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, died January 8, 2021.
Tyler was born and raised in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1983; Syracuse University in 1987 with a BA in Marketing and Communications (Summa Cum Laude); and Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College in 1994 with a MBA. Tyler’s working life included a paper route, resurfacing tennis courts, various investment and financial management positions, and several years as a partner at Windhorse Capital Management.
Tyler married his high school sweetheart Patti in 1992 and together they have 3 beautiful children. He lived with his family and his beloved dogs in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Charlottesville, Virginia, and most recently Wellesley, Massachusetts. Tyler enjoyed many happy times with family and friends at his camp on Pleasant Lake in New Hampshire.
Tyler was generous in spirit and gave much to others. He held high standards for himself and those around him, and led by example. He nurtured his relationships with those he loved. He engaged his world with passion, whether golfing, fishing, cooking, reading, giving rides on his boat or working endlessly on his homes. He will be deeply missed.
Tyler is survived by his beloved wife Patricia Ayer, their children Benjamin, Cameron and Lillie, brothers Timothy Ayer and wife Susan of Manchester, Connecticut, Shawn Ayer and wife Shannon of Clinton, Connecticut, sister Jan Ayer of Sarasota, Florida, a large extended family and many dear lifelong friends. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Neal and Marguerite Ayer of St. Johnsbury, Vermont.
Tyler is in care of Sayles Funeral Home in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Condolences for the family may be sent via www.saylesfh.com A graveside service is planned for summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to One Sky for All Children (www.onesky.org) or the Massachusetts 4-H Foundation (www.mass4hfoundation.org).
