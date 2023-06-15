Ulric M. Norris Obituary

Ulric M. Norris (known to many as “Chink”) of Sutton, Vt. passed away at home on June 13, 2023 at the age of 91 from congestive heart failure.
He was born in Derby, Vt. on Dec. 20, 1931 to Ernest Don and Hattie (Pomery Poulin) Norris. He grew up on Main Street in Lyndonville where he attended elementary school and then attended St Johnsbury Trade School. On Aug. 28, 1949 he married Lorraine H. Carl of Orleans and in 1956 they moved to Sutton with their four children.
He was always working. He started with McNally’s farm in Kirby, delivering milk door to door. He worked various odd jobs by day, such as making trips to and from Canada to buy hay, then worked night shifts at VT Tap and Die. In 1956, he bought his first dump truck and began a life-long career in the construction business. As he added more trucks and equipment, he turned to the paving business, and so began Norris Paving and Trucking. Over the years, he paved many driveways, dug many ponds, and owned several different gravel pits. He also worked hard every winter to keep the snow cleared for many people and kept the runway at the Lyndon Airport safe for the planes.
He had a great crew working for him, employing as many as 20 people at times, along with his three sons and wife and daughter for support. They all have many stories to share.
Going to restaurants was one of his favorite ways to pass the time, for the social entertainment as well as the food. Everywhere he went someone would recognize him. The Miss Lyndonville Diner was a favorite. He and Lorraine had been going almost daily until a week before his passing.
He is survived by his wife Lorraine and four children: Amanda and Paul Lane of Sutton, James and Kathleen Norris of Lyndon, Donald and Lynn Norris of West Burke and Jeffery A. Norris of Sutton. Seven grandchildren: Kelly Lemieux, Tanya Fornier, Sarah Lane Johnson, Jean Norris, Jeffrey N. Norris, Michelle Lane Aubert and Ariane Kittredge. Nine great-grandchildren: Zachary, Brooke, Joshua, Taylor, Aaron, Leigh, Eliza, Wylder and Maelle.
He was predeceased by his parents and eight siblings, including Raymond Poulin, Virginia Jarrosak and Donna Patoine.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, June 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Guibord Funeral Home in Lyndonville, Vt. and church services on Wednesday, June 21 at noon at Sutton Freewill Baptist Church in Sutton, Vt. with luncheon to follow at Amanda and Paul Lane’s home, 99 Lanes Way in Sutton.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St Johnsbury, VT 05819 or to Sutton Freewill Baptist Church, 4216 Calendar Brook Road, Laurel Holmes, Treasurer, Sutton, VT 05867.
