Urban Walter Whitcomb Obituary

Urban Walter Whitcomb of St. Johnsbury, Vt., died on April 1, 2022, at Littleton Regional Healthcare in Littleton, N.H. He was born on Feb. 12, 1955, at the Newport Hospital in Newport, Vt.
Urban is survived by his sister Linda Whitcomb of Lyndonville, Vt.; his stepsons David Rustler of Ohio and Kenny Rustler of Vermont; his niece Harmony (Soubra) Berube her husband Chad and their two sons Linkin and Rownin of St. Johnsbury, Vt. He also had several cousins who were dear to him. Urban was fortunate to have good friends who loved him and who enjoyed his company (you all know who you are).
Urban was predeceased by his wife Joanne (Rusler) Whitcomb who died in 2011 in St. Johnsbury. His beloved mother Ethel Rose Elliot Whitcomb of Saint Johnsbury died in 1983. His father Urban Whitcomb Sr. died in 1992 in Bradenton, Fla. His brother William (Bill) Whitcomb died in 1997 in Bradenton, Fal.
Urban was a lifelong sports fan beginning with his love of the Boston Red Sox when he was a boy. The Patriots were his football team, the Celtics his basketball team and the Bruins his hockey team. He played on a local baseball team in St. Johnsbury as a young man.
Urban’s pets, both cats and dogs, were a big part of his life. His current cat Yuby now belongs to one of Urban‘s best friends.
