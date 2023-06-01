Valerie Covell Obituary

Valerie Covell, 62, of Cabot. Vt., died suddenly on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at her home with her husband by her side.
She was born December 1960 in California, the daughter of the late William Butler and Goldie (Kescy) Butler. She attended Gabriel Richard High School while living in Wyandotte, Michigan, graduating in the late 1970s.
Val was employed in Michigan for many years in medical billing. Her billing colleague set up the blind date that led to her marriage.
Following her marriage to David R. Covell on May 29, 1993, in West Danville, the young couple traveled and worked in many areas of the United States, including, Massachusetts, Arizona and finally Puyallup, Wash. before returning to the Covell family home in the Green Mountains of Vermont in 1999, where they have since lived their lives.
Val was very much a people person. She learned to work the food counter at Joe’s Pond Country Store as her first job in Vermont, making friends she still has to this day.
She willingly gave of her time, helping with the Cabot Food Bank for five years, and the St. Johnsbury Warming Shelter for the homeless.
Val helped the Walden Volunteer Fire Department, successfully writing grants in 2006, becoming a first responder and doing administrative support until her last day. At many a Cabot 4th of July parade she tossed candy from her fire truck with her loved dog, Angus.
She drove a school bus for Wild Cat in Hardwick. Her route was Woodbury, all grades. Those children were her pride and joy.
She was a caregiver to the elderly, including her mom, and enjoyed listening to their memories.
Val was an intensely strong woman but always happy and loved to laugh. She will be deeply missed by her husband, David, her two black labs (Michael and Roxanne) and all who knew her.
Survivors include her loving husband, David, of Cabot and a brother, Steven Butler, of Wisconsin.
She was predeceased by her mother, Goldie, and a brother, Chris Butler, both in 2019.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, July 3, 2023, in the Plains Cemetery in Cabot.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Walden Volunteer Fire Department, 12 VT RT # 215, West Danville, VT 05873, or to the charity of one’s choice.
Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com
