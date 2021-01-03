Vaughn M. Newton - Obituary

Vaughn M. Newton, 82, passed away peacefully at home with family members on December 29, 2020. Vaughn (Von) was born November 4, 1938, in Barre, Vt., one of six children born to James and Ruth (Celley) Newton.
Raised in Littleton, Von will be remembered for his knowledge and passion for automobiles and motorcycles. Von’s interest in automobiles was fostered from a very early age when he helped his dad at the Esso Garage on the Main Street of Littleton. As a youth Von raced soapbox derby cars, an experience that led to his later work with stock cars.
After serving three years in the Navy, he was the mechanic and pit crew boss for his lifelong friend Ronnie Marvin who started racing at Northeastern Speedway, Thunder Road, Catamount Stadium, and eventually Daytona, Florida. Other lifetime bonds were made with shipmates Von served with in the Navy. At age 17 he enlisted and spent three years on the U.S.S. Orion out of the Norfolk Naval Base. Travel between Littleton and Norfolk was always a challenge due to hitchhiking both ways, but the effort was worth it to see his new love, Rita.
Von was supported in his life’s adventures and experiences by his wife of 52 years, Rita (Boulay) Newton who passed away in 2010. Von and Rita grew a large business in Littleton that included Von’s Auto, Newton’s Trailor Park, and numerous rental properties. Many remember purchasing their first car from Von, a kind and generous person. Willing to lend a helping hand, he personally financed some of the car loans at little or no interest.
Von and Rita raised their family in Littleton with all of their children receiving multiple cars as teenagers, trading them out later when Von returned home from yet another car auction. The family spent many early mornings fishing at Zealand, snowmobiling, outdoor time at Forest Lake, and traveling to visit friends Von had met during his time in the navy. The children were used to their dad always bringing home stray animals, including a raccoon. In his later years, he left the daily oversight of Von’s Auto to his nephew, Joe Bisson, who assisted Von for over 25 years. Never one to be idle, Von continued to collect cars and motorcycles, buying a Harley Davidson trike only a few years ago. He loved tinkering with machines, playing roulette at the casino, and spending time with his family and many friends.
Von is survived by his four children: Ellen Allen (Andy Letson) of Littleton, Richard Newton (Janice) of Littleton, Kathleen Boswell (Michael) of Littleton, and Laura A. Bailey (Dennis) of Pelham. He leaves 12 grandchildren: Joshua, Cortney, Justin, Kevin, Taylor, Spencer, Tyler Alexa, Korynn, Kiana, Kayla, Brett; and 1 great-grandchild: Avery. He is also survived by his partner Marion Pineo of Littleton, two siblings Edna Walker of Littleton and Betsy Mardin of Lisbon, and many nieces and nephews.
Von was predeceased by three siblings Jeanette Bisson, James Newton, and Willard Newton.
Calling hours will be Monday, January 4 at Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home in Littleton from 5-8 pm. There will be a graveside service at the Glenwood Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 with COVID-19 protocols in place.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of one’s choice.
To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net.
