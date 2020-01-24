Vaulene Boulet - Obituary

Vaulene Gilbert Boulet, age 96, of Landaff, N.H., died on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill, N.H. She was born to Geneva and Edward Gilbert on Sept. 10, 1923 in Landaff, N.H. and lived there most of her life.
Vaulene worked for the Lisbon Regional School lunch program for many years. She then worked for New England Wire Technologies in Lisbon until her retirement. Vaulene spent the rest of her years taking care of other people who needed help. Gardening and working on her house were some of her favorite pastimes. Living in the house her grandfather built in 1897 was her ‘dream come true.’ Vaulene enjoyed “Camp Vaulene,” the annual family reunions on her land.
Vaulene is survived by her daughter, Louise Lewis of Rockland, Mass.; her son and daughter-in-law, Allan and Judith Boulet of Landaff, N.H.; daughter-in-law, G. Joanna Boulet of Keystone Heights, Fla.; 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, sister, Bernice Benoit of Grafton, Mass.: and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vaulene was predeceased by her son, Paul Norbut Boulet; a grandson, Elwin Lee Boulet, as well as siblings, Norman Gilbert and Virginia Towle.
The family would like to thank the North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency and Grafton County Nursing home for their care and comfort in her final months.
A celebration of her life will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, tax deductible donations can be made to Friends of Landaff, an organization dedicated to renovations at the Landaff Town Hall.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium in Littleton, N.H. For more information, or to send a message of condolence, please visit their website at www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.
