Veretta May Vance - Obituary

Veretta May Vance, 89, a lifelong member of the Hardwick community died Sunday, February 16, 2020 in the comfort of her home.
She was born September 23, 1930 in Hardwick, the daughter of the late Fred and Evangeline (Crawford) Farr. Veretta graduated from Hardwick Academy in the class of 1948.
In her earlier years, she was employed at the Hardwick Wear Knitters and was a caregiver to many local children.
On June 28, 1952, she married Clair Samuel Vance in Hardwick where they lived all of their married life.
Following their marriage, Veretta stayed at home to care for her young family, local children as well as caring for two special nieces, Robin Hart Lumsden and Alberta Farr Miller, who spent much time with the Vance family. Veretta was always busy. She took in laundry for Hardwick Elementary School Lunch program and often worked the voter check list each election day. She was a Den mother for the Cub Scouts, class mother at Hardwick Elementary and was active in her children and grandchildren’s school programs. Veretta was happiest when her family visited her at home or everyone joined the festivities at the Farr family camp on Eligo Lake.
She was a very active member of the United Church of Hardwick, Chairperson of Circle # 7 of that church, Sunday school treasurer, women’s fellowship and additional sub committees, a life time Deacon and sang in the church choir. She loved her church family and will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Survivors include: three children: Clara (Steve) Cutler of West Glover, Carol (Willie) Lumsden of Hardwick, Fred (Navia Shedd) Vance of Hardwick; a son-in-law, Ted Dunn of Stockbridge; 8 grandchildren: Christina & Chad Williams, Scott & Joe Dunn, Jodi and Samantha Vance, Elizabeth Schenck and Eric Lumsden; 6 great-grandchildren: Anthony, Collins, Bridget, Brooke, Bryce and Dylan; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Veretta was predeceased by her loving husband, Clair in 1989; a daughter, Clarece Dunn; two siblings, Freda Hart and Albert Farr and a great-grand daughter, Ali Bissonnette.
A Memorial Service will be held in the spring with a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the United Church of Hardwick, Heating Fund or the Church Lift Fund for better access to the 3 floors at church, P.O. Box 396, Hardwick, Vermont 05843, or to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, Vermont 05843.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
