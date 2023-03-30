Verne Moore McGrew Jr. Obituary

Verne Moore McGrew Jr. and family

Verne Moore McGrew, Jr. passed away on March 9, 2023 after a fantastic life of 98 years and 8 months. He was physically active and mentally sharp until his last minute. He is survived by his son Eric, his son Mark, his daughter Ann and his son Verne the 3rd. He is dearly missed by his children.

Mr. McGrew was born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 17, 1924. After spending most of his life in Washington, DC, he attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy and graduated with a 4.0 average. He was serving as an Officer on Liberty ships during WWII and one of his ships was hit by a torpedo that did not explode. After the war, he joined Standard Oil as an engineer and shortly after he married Barbara Ann Doherty in Washington and moved to Dover, DE where he worked as an insurance adjuster for GMAC……More at: www.MarkSMcGrew.com

