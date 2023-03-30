Verne Moore McGrew Jr. Obituary

Verne Moore McGrew, Jr. passed away on March 9, 2023 after a fantastic life of 98 years and 8 months. He was physically active and mentally sharp until his last minute. He is survived by his son Eric, his son Mark, his daughter Ann and his son Verne the 3rd. He is dearly missed by his children.
Mr. McGrew was born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 17, 1924. After spending most of his life in Washington, DC, he attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy and graduated with a 4.0 average. He was serving as an Officer on Liberty ships during WWII and one of his ships was hit by a torpedo that did not explode. After the war, he joined Standard Oil as an engineer and shortly after he married Barbara Ann Doherty in Washington and moved to Dover, DE where he worked as an insurance adjuster for GMAC……More at: www.MarkSMcGrew.com
We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.