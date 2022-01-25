Vernon Alfred Dwire Obituary

Vernon Alfred Dwire, 80, better known as Butch Dwire, originally of Middlebury, Vt., died peacefully in his sleep Jan. 23, 2022 at the Columbus Hospice House, in Georgia.
Butch was a father of four, an avid outdoors man, and was happiest when he was working the land or caring for his animals. He will be missed by his wife of 60 years, Shirley (Bagley) Dwire, and their children Mark, Sherry, Israel, Sarah, his brother Victor, and sisters Vivian, Vonda and Virgina, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews Butch was predeceased by his parents Russel and Amy Dwire and his sister Velma.
Butch spent much of his life as the owner / operator of Dwire Construction, which he founded in 1973, until his retirement from day to day work in 1997. He loved working side by side with his boys building a number of different projects that still stand today at Middlebury College, and in the Town of Middlebury. Even in retirement though Butch stayed busy with his passion for working the land, and had a large garden at his home in Sheffield, Vermont.
He loved to share his knowledge, and love of the land and animals with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was very happy to be able to give his newly born great-grandson his first rifle.
Over the past 10 years Butch and Shirley spent much of their time in Georgia, a short visit turned into an extended stay as a result of declining health. However, his heart was always, and will always, be in Vermont.
Celebration of life and services will be held in Middlebury Spring of 2022, date yet to be determined.
