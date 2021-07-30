Vernon E. Moyse Obituary

You have permission to edit this article.
Vernon E. Moyse of Lyndonville, Vt. passed away on July 28, 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. A previously published obituary for Vernon incorrectly noted the address for the Kingdom Animal Shelter. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vernon’s name to Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com.

