Vernon Earl Moyse Obituary

Vernon E. Moyse of Lyndonville, Vt. passed away on July 28, 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Vernon was born in Concord, Vt. on June 25, 1943, to Russell and Nina (Pierce) Moyse. He was raised and educated in Concord, graduating from Concord High School Class of 1961. After time in the Army from 1962 to 1965, Vernon worked at Fairbanks Morse for a year and then went to VT Tap and Die in Lyndonville for the next 36 years only retiring because of illness. On Oct. 4, 1969, Vernon married Gloria Jean Locke and shared over 50 years with her. She was the love of his life and his best friend. The couple enjoyed being together, working on their home, flowers, garden, and property with pride. Hunting, fishing, or just walking in the woods made them happy. They had many animals over the years that were their children.
Survivors include his sister: Irene Kell of Altona, Fla.; a brother-in-law: Wesley Locke and wife, Elizabeth, of St. Albans, Vt.; many nieces and nephews; and his cat: Sabrina.
Vernon is predeceased by his parents: Russell and Nina Moyse; sisters: Madeline, Barbara, and Lorraine; brothers: Clayton, Wayne, and Milton.
At Vernon’s request, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vernon’s name to Kingdom Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 462, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.