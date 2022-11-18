Vicki Carol Godin Sayarath Obituary

Nov. 3, 1961 - Nov. 14, 2022
Vicki Carol Godin Sayarath is loved and admired for her unbound determination and incomparable brilliance. As a child, she enjoyed the solitude of nature and the company of pets on her family’s hobby farm in her beloved hometown of Glover, Vermont. She cultivated a deep independence and introspection roaming the fields and woods around her childhood home.
Vicki was a sixth-generation Vermonter who challenged any limitation or expectation imposed on her to achieve recognition and success in all pursuits. As a teenager, she became a Track and Field State Champion, holding two individual titles. She was a product of the trailblazing era in which she grew up and every action, big or small, carried intention and resolute conviction. Professionally, she ignored the gender bias in her field to become a distinguished Research Scientist at Dartmouth College Geisel School of Medicine. Previously, she served the Northeast Kingdom as Chief Executive Officer of the Orleans Essex County Visiting Nurse Association. She held a great appreciation for diversity and much of her life’s work was dedicated to addressing social inequities, advocating for environmental policy change, and ultimately uplifting communities, especially her own.
As she grew older, her exacting outlook removed her from much personal contact with the world and she enjoyed the companionship of a select few. The depths of her creativity, cleverness, kindness, and talents were well-known to those closest to her but she preferred a private life and moved through much of hers with quiet modesty. Vicki was an exceptional writer and profoundly discerning, with a refined understanding of most people and things. She was a wonderful photographer, who captured with candid clarity the imperfections of existence. She had a fondness for nature and headless statues, spending most weekends outdoors or in her garden. She had a green thumb and grew many beautiful houseplants. She was an avid reader and absorbed information with enthusiasm and thoroughness.
Vicki’s insight, wisdom, and resourcefulness were great assets to many, and she led her life with extraordinary devotion to her loved ones. The output of such sincere, selfless love was the way she elevated the lives and experiences of her family through countless sacrifices of her own dreams and ambitions. Vicki’s amusing stubbornness, endless compassion, and good-humored cynicism will be missed, but cherished in every memory. She was a rare, complex, individual whose beauty, love and warmth will be forever mourned and celebrated. She was a treasure. She was the greatest gift. She was beautiful in every way.
She is survived by her widow Dr. Bouaketh John Sayarath, MD, Daughters Melanie and Dr. Maya Sayarath, MD, chocolate lab Princess Sadie, parents Reginald and Carol Godin, brother Vance Godin.
Please join us in remembering my beloved wife:
Wake: Friday, Nov. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at 525 Summer St., St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
Memorial service: Saturday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 49 Winter St., St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.