Vicki L. Machell, age 77, of Granger Street, Barnet, Vt., passed away at her home surrounded by her family Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, 2023.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury.

A Full Obituary will follow in the next news edition.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com

