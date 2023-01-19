Vicki Louise Machell Obituary

Vicki Louise Machell, age 77, of Granger Street, Barnet, Vt., passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023.
Vicki was born in St Johnsbury, VT, on November 25, 1945, daughter to the late Robert Edward and Louise Colby (Whitney) Granger. She grew up in Barnet attending McIndoes Academy and graduating from Woodsville High School in the class of 1963. She married Rodney Machell, Sr. on May 31, 1981.
Vicki retired from Fairbanks Scales as Central Order Supervisor, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., after over 20 years of employment, in 1994. She was very successful and enjoyed her position as an Amway IBO for over 20 years. She also enjoyed waitressing at Phil’s Drive-In, Warner’s Gallery, and Cypress Gardens as well as others.
Vicki enjoyed doing puzzles with her sister and husband. She loved to play card games, Yahtzee, and dominoes with anyone who would join her. She was an avid crocheter and loved it so much our hallway had a locker full of yarn. She also spent many hours enjoying her flowers and gardens. Among her other many interests and hobbies were playing her trombone in the St. Johnsbury Town Band, McClure’s Student Band, and McClure’s Alumni Band with her siblings. She was the head majorette for McClure’s and taught baton twirling for many years. There was always music playing in the house, whether it be 50’s, country, or her favorite, Elvis. Her home is full of Elvis memorabilia. She glowed when she was laughing, playing games, and spending time with her grandsons and family members. She spent the last 30 years snowbirding in Winter Haven, Fla. with her husband and late mother-in-law, Anita Machell. She gave to others unconditionally, volunteering for many organizations including Meals on Wheels in Florida, giving blood whenever she could, and other worthy causes.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, Rodney Machell, Sr. of Barnet, three daughters: Cheryl Gajtka (Carla Hopkins) of Barnet, Vt., Carol Gajtka of Bradenton, Fla., Lynette Jacquet (Jeremy) of Latrobe, Pa., a step-son: “Buddy” Machell, Jr. (Shelly) of West Burke, Vt., a sister: Roberta-Ann “Bobby-Ann” Fearon (Wayne) of Monroe, N.H., a brother: Whitney Granger (Mary Redford) of Pittsburg, Pa., seven grandsons: Jackson Jacquet, Ethan Jacquet, and Ben Jacquet, Justin Machell, Jake Machell, Ethan Cole, Levi Machell and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister: Judy Forrest and step-daughter: Barb Machell.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will take place from 2-4 p.m., Saturday Jan. 21, 2023, at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
A Celebration of Her Life will take place this summer at her house in Barnet. The date will be announced later.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to either Norris Cotton Cancer Center North, 1080 Hospital Dr., St Johnsbury, VT 05819 or to a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.