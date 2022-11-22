Viola Mae Dezan Obituary

Viola Mae Dezan (nee Hannux), 94, of North Haverhill, N.H., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Grafton County Nursing Home.
Viola was born on Oct. 3, 1928, in Lancaster, N.H., to Richard S. Hannux and Carolyn Towle Hannux. She attended school in Lancaster and Whitefield, and graduated from Lisbon High School, Class of 1946.
Vi married Maurice Dezan and they had two daughters, Suzanne, and Brenda. Vi worked as a cashier for many years at Peoples Market (once known as “Butsons” by the underpass”) in Woodsville, and later helped her daughter, Suzanne, at her beauty shop, Styles By Suzanne, in Lisbon.
She thoroughly enjoyed being a mom and always interacted with her girls; whether it was cleaning, baking, or doing other household chores, she made it a game while teaching good habits. She was a great seamstress and made lots of outfits for her girls as well as knitted hats and mittens for her family and friends. As she was a good cook and baker, Vi made delicious pies, cookies and other treats to share with all who came to visit. Sunday dinners were usually with extended family around the dining room table, and, along with camping, were fun ways to make memories with family. Another thing that gave Vi a lot of pleasure, was doing her crafts. She especially liked working with plastic canvas, making personalized gifts for family and friends.
Viola was a caregiver for her mother, her husband Maurice, as well as aiding anyone that needed a helping hand.
She is predeceased by her parents, Richard Hannux of Whitefield, N.H., and Carolyn Hubbard of Woodsville, N.H.; Maurice, her husband of 59 years; a brother Richard D. (Dick) Hannux of Island Pond, Vt; a sister-in-law, Regis Hannux of Island Pond, Vt.; another brother, John Dean (J.D.) Hannux of Palmyra, N.Y.; and a brother-in-law, Harold Boutin of Shelburne, N.H.
Viola is survived by her daughters, Suzanne (Robert) Placey of Lisbon, NH; Brenda (Michael) Wisz of Tonawanda, N.Y.; a sister, Marion Boutin of Shelburne, N.H.; a sister-in-law, Susan Hannux of Palmyra, N.Y.; two grandsons, Scott (Kris) Placey of Monroe, N.H.; Robert (Zoe) Placey of Everett, Wash.; two great-granddaughters, Kelsea (Nick) Miller of Nashua, N.H.; and Breanna Placey of Conway, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Viola’s name to the Grafton County Home Association (the resident’s activity fund) at Grafton County Nursing Home, 3855 Dartmouth College Highway, North Haverhill, NH 03774, or to the Macular Degeneration Association, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff on Meadow unit of Grafton County Nursing Home for the compassionate and personalized care they provided for Viola.
Per Viola’s wishes, there will be a graveside service on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the Grove Hill Cemetery, Lisbon, N.H.
