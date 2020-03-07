Virginia Bittner - Obituary

Virginia Bittner passed peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her apartment in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was in the company of her sister, Gloria Bakker and her nephew, Brett Bakker.
Originally from Newark, New Jersey, Virginia had a long and successful career as Controller for the Becker Insurance Agency in New Jersey. She was a valued employee, managing the Becker families’ business and personal finances. During her life, Virginia was close with her sister, Gloria and Gloria’s three children, Keith, Donna and Brett. They celebrated holidays together and took shared vacations. Virginia and her husband, Frank, traveled Europe, the Caribbean and the States extensively She loved reading and was a homebody, enjoying the peace and quiet of her home. Her other passion was supporting many charitable animal foundations, as she was a lover of all animals.
Upon her retirement, Virginia fulfilled her lifelong dream, moving to St. Johnsbury, Vermont, near her niece. For many years she enjoyed volunteer work at Grace Methodist Church’s Monday lunch program. In August 2019, Ginny and Gloria moved to Albuquerque to be near family.
Early in January, Virginia was visited by her grand-niece Kate’s family of Sitka, Alaska, including husband Luke and their two daughters, Isabel and Amara. It was a great last gathering of the family.
A Mass of Intention will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church in Albuquerque. She will return to her New Jersey roots to be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, N.J., with her deceased parents, Valentino and Maria, and her husband, Frank.
Donations can be made in her honor to: Alley Cat Allies at www.Alleycat.org.
