Virginia C. Fortin, 89, of Old Center Road, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at her home.
Ginny was born July 1, 1930, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Joseph and Yvonne (Racicot) Cormier. She was raised in St. Johnsbury, attended local schools, and graduated from Mount St. Joseph, Class of 1949. In 1952, she married Reginald A. Fortin. They shared 35 years together until his death in 1987. Ginny stayed home with the children until the youngest was in school at which point she worked as the Office Manager at a Government Agricultural Office. After 25 years of work, she spent the next 30 years as a Volunteer for her community and her church.
Survivors include her 5 children, sons: Mark A. Fortin of Burlington, VT and Martin J. Fortin and wife, Betsy, of St. Johnsbury; daughters: Michelle J. Noyes and husband, Dennis, of St. Johnsbury, Monique C. Fortin of St. Johnsbury, and Marcie L Northrop and husband, Jimmy, of Lisbon, NH; 3 sisters: Patricia Muldoon of MA, Sr. Lucille Cormier, CND of NY, and Marie Guay and husband, George, of MA; 5 grandchildren: Jocelyn (Jon), Jennifer (Steve), Jordan (Jamie), Denelle, and Riley; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Ginny was predeceased by her husband: Reginald A. Fortin; an infant son: Marcel; her son: Maurice R. Fortin; brother-in-law: Edward Muldoon; and grandson: 2nd Lt. Joseph D. Fortin.
A Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Fr. Robert Little will be celebrated on Friday, August 16, 2019, 11AM at St. John the Evangelist Church. Burial will follow immediately at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on St. Johns Street in St. Johnsbury, VT. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Virginia’s name to Good Shepherd Catholic School, 16 Maple St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com
