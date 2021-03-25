Virginia Calista Bean Reed - Obituary

Virginia Calista Bean Reed, a beloved senior member of the St. Johnsbury community, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the St. Johnsbury residence of her son and daughter-in-law, John and Donna Reed. Virginia was married on May 22, 1948 to Russell Adams Reed, owner of the Reed Insurance Agency, who predeceased her in April 2014. They were the parents of three beloved children, Elizabeth, James and John. The Reed’s were also loving grandparents of Ashley Elizabeth Reed, Amy Lynn Reed Bedor, Michael James Reed and Jamie Glenn Reed and great-grandparents of Barrett and Brandon Bedor, Sheldon LaFlamme and Emmalyn Grace Miller.
Virginia, nicknamed Gini, was born on May 12, 1925 to Harold John Bean and Helen Roberts Bean. She was raised in Passumpsic in the stately historic home that was later purchased by Dr. Ransom. Her father raised mink during the depression and war years. Her grandfather Dennison David Bean founded, along with his brother-in-law Rob French, the grocery business French and Bean. Virginia had five siblings: Dennison, Frederick, Barbara, Margaret and Patricia. Virginia was a 1943 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy where she was a cheerleader and tennis player. The Reed’s were devoted alumni of the Academy, and Russell served on the board as treasurer for many years.
Virginia had boundless enthusiasm, exceptional style and charisma. She made many friends throughout her life especially in later years with employees of The White Market in St. Johnsbury. They became her family. In earlier years she was active in her children’s activities including troop leader to girl and boy scouts, PTA fundraiser and little league cheerleader. The Reed’s opened their home to countless St. Johnsbury youth, and were always available to them for wisdom, guidance and friendship. When her children moved away Gini worked in retail sales in the women’s clothing department at Hovey’s Shops. She was requested by customers because she had an exceptional ability to help women find clothes that looked great on them.
An avid golfer she golfed with Russ at St. Johnsbury Country Club for 65 years where she attained the coveted accolade of three holes in one. She was also physically active and walked in St. Johnsbury for many years. She was recognizable wearing her stunning pink hat in winter. She loved to smile, greet people and sing songs with passersby, particularly if they knew the music of her generation. She also stole dance floors doing the lindy hop and jitterbug.
Virginia was one of the last residents of the great generation to pass from St. Johnsbury. She was a role model to many as an example of how to age well. She was a devoted grandmother, committed partner to Russell throughout their long marriage and a beloved friend to many St. Jay residents. A celebration of life gathering for family and friends will take place in the summer and will be announced later. Her remains will rest in the Fabian Sebastian Reed family plot at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Donations may be made to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice.
