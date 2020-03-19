Virginia Doreene (Peck) Deos - Obituary

Virginia Doreene (Peck) Deos, age 89, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away with family at her side at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH, on March 14. She was known by her middle name, Doreene.
Born in Sutton, she witnessed incredible changes to her world from farm to town life and technologies of radio to cell phone. She was the daughter of the late Elmer William and Flossie Mae (Facteau) Peck and grew up on their farms.
Doreene graduated in the Class of 1949 from Lyndon Institute. She married Donald Charles Adrian Deos the following year; they raised three children together.
She was the beloved mother of Rhoda (Weed), Rhonda, and Andre. She was a proud grandmother of Justin Deos, Tyler Deos, Ervin Stanley Weed III, Jacquelyn Weed (Zaun), Shelly Smith (Ramsey) and great-grandmother of James Deos, Natalie Crockett; Jacob, Nicholas, Samuel, and James Ramsey.
Doreene was predeceased by her sister, Shirley, and her brothers Truman, Stuart, and Conrad.
She loved being a homemaker. She was a highly skilled seamstress making school clothes to prom dresses. Embroidery and knitting needles were used to create mittens, hats, afghans, or pillowcase designs. A farm girl at heart, she had a passion for gardening (flowers and veggies).
Doreene and Charles took fun trips to different casinos with Foxwoods being a favorite. She enjoyed her ‘Strong Living’ exercise classes and attending the Lyndon Center Free Baptist Church for many years. She loved family gatherings and picnics at Crystal Lake.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Charles; her 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren; her sister Geraldine (Peck) Deos of Long Island, NY; and sister-in-law Mary (Deos) Sicard of Barton.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 19, at 11 a.m. at the Lyndon Center Free Baptist Church located at 65 College Road in Lyndon Center. A burial will immediately follow at the Lyndon Center Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Doreene’s name to the Lyndon Center Baptist Church.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
She will be dearly missed and live forever in our hearts.
