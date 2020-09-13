Virginia Elaine Sulham - Obituary

Virginia Elaine Sulham, 87, of the South Bayley Hazen Road, Ryegate, Vt., was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at St. Johnsbury (VT) Health and Rehab Center where she had resided since late January 2020.
The daughter of Everett and Violet (Bowley) Hitchcock, she was born in Woodsville, N.H., on December 27, 1932. She married Edward Perley Sulham on November 12, 1949, and they lived and raised their four children in Ryegate.
Throughout her years, she was employed as a nurses aide with both Cottage Hospital and Grafton County Nursing Home, was a secretary at the Blue Mountain Union School, was a private caregiver for a few local senior citizens and for some of her grand and great-grandchildren.
After her grandchildren entered the school system, she decided it was time to complete her education, so she studied for and received her high school equivalency certificate.
She enjoyed sketching and oil painting so she took two art courses; one when her children were young when it was difficult for her to pursue, and the second with her daughter, Violet, where the two of them enjoyed oil painting together. She also spent time flower and vegetable gardening, reading, and listening to various kinds of music. Mostly, she loved time spent with her family, friends, and close neighbors.
Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Edward P. Sulham on August 8, 2003; her mother, Violet Hitchcock in 1981; her father, Everett Hitchcock in 1993; her brother, Freeman Dyke Hitchcock in 1964; and her great-granddaughter, Krystina Crews on October 13, 2019.
She is survived by four children: E. Scott Sulham and wife Cathy (Page), Violet Cookman and husband R. Calvin, Sandra Roy and husband Robert “Casey,” and Daryl Sulham and wife Cindy (Page); five grandsons: Scott A. Sulham, Shane Sulham and Angela Welch, Sloan Sulham and wife Jaclyn, Wayne Thompson II and wife Stephanie, and Gregory Crews; eight grandchildren: Jordan, Sofia, James, Harley, Gavin, Gregory Jr., Axel and Hunter; three special great-grandchildren: Ashlyn, Wallace, and Carter; as well as four step-grandchildren and ten step-great-grandchildren through the Roy family. She was know to several of her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s friends as “Gram.”
At Virginia’s request, there will be no calling hours.
She also requested a graveside service in the Boltonville Cemetery. A date and time will be published in the future.
Memorial contributions may be made to Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.