Virginia Frances Godenich, 98, of Couture Flat, Lyndonville, concluded her earthly journey at home while asleep on December 15, 2021.
Virginia was born in Elkton, Kentucky, on December 15, 1923, the daughter of the late George Andrew and Sallie Henrietta (nee Welch) O’Connor. Before the age of seven, she spent most of her time in the Detroit, Michigan, area where her father’s family had settled, and which she fondly referred to as O’Connor Park. She recalled those years as joyous pre-Depression times.
When Virginia was seven, her mother moved back to Kentucky, taking Virginia and her brother George, age five, with her. There Virginia spent the rest of her growing up years amongst the many aunts and uncles and cousins on her mother’s (nee Welch) side of the family.
When she was eighteen, she moved to Marlboro, New Jersey, with her mother, brother, and her Uncle Frazer to gain employment at Marlboro State Psychiatric Hospital. While working there, Virginia fell in love with another employee, Stephen Godenich, Jr. They married in 1946 and later built a house in Marlboro Township, where they lived together and raised a family.
Beginning in the late 1960s, several years after Virginia had stopped working at the hospital, she received much pleasure working at Camp Arrowhead YMCA for the sociability and benefits it provided. Then in 2007, she moved with her son to Lyndonville.
Virginia was predeceased by her parents; her brother, George O’Connor, Jr., on December 12, 1981; and her husband, Stephen Godenich, Jr., on April 10, 1993.
She is survived by a daughter, Gloria Godenich Schiesl, of Dubuque, Iowa; a son, Stephen Matthew Godenich, of Lyndonville; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Gabriel’s Cemetery in Marlboro, New Jersey. There will be no services at this time.
