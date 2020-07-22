Virginia Frances Mumford - Obituary

Born April 25, 1929, in Lyndon, Vt., daughter of Francis Moulton and Gertrude Bugbee Moulton, Virginia Frances Mumford died on July 19, 2020, of natural causes.
Formerly of St. Johnsbury, Vt., she more recently resided with her oldest son Milton Mumford, of Oak Harbor, Wash.
Virginia was predeceased by her husband George N. Mumford in 1967 and long-time companion Clifford Greenwood in 2011.
She is survived by her last remaining sibling, Lynn Moulton of Rochester, N.H., and Englewood, Fla.; seven children: Milton Mumford of Oak Harbor, Wash.; Frances Douglas and husband Mark of Concord, N.H.; Stephen Mumford and wife Karen of Cowpens, S.C.; Walter Mumford and wife Mary-Jo of New Haven, Vt.; Leroy Mumford and wife Sandra of Oxnard, Calif.; George Mumford and wife Delores of Anacortes, Wash., and Timothy Mumford and wife Gina of Oak Harbor, Wash.; 22 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren who were named in a booklet of her family tree that was artfully created by her granddaughter Kaylee Mumford and presented to her at her 90th birthday party. Auntie Ginny is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.
Widowed at the age of 37, Virginia became a single mom to her brood of seven children, got her driver’s license, learned to take care of her finances, and took classes to become a nurse’s aide. She worked at NVRH and two nursing homes located in St. Johnsbury. After retirement, summers were spent at Island Pond Campground. Hobbies included gardening, bowling and deer hunting in her earlier days and slowed down to knitting, reading, and attending the senior day at the casino for their buffet and a little game playing.
A memorial service for Virginia will be held at Wallin Funeral Home in Oak Harbor, Wash. on Aug. 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. Graveside services will take place at a later date in St. Johnsbury, Vermont.
To view her online guestbook please visit www.wallinfuneralhome.com.
