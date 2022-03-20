Virginia Hahner-Senna Obituary

Virginia Hahner-Senna, age 80, of Pumping Station Road, Sutton, Vt., passed away at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital with family by her side, early Friday morning, March 18, 2022, following a lengthy decline.
Virginia was born in Hartford, Conn., on July 1, 1941, daughter to the late Morris L and Marriam (Leighton) Hahner. Virginia grew up and went to school in Peabody, Mass., and while she was with her family in Gallup Mills, Vt., around 1956, met her first husband, remaining in Vermont most of her life. She worked at the Radisson while living in Burlington, Vt., for a time and at the Darling Inn in Lyndonville for several years as a Nurse’s Aide, was a member of the VFW Post 793 Women’s Auxiliary for over 40 years, holding many officer positions local and at the state level. She was also a past member of the Rebekah’s where she was a past Vice Grand Noble. Virginia strove to better the community and to help the poor. She had a beautiful smile and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her 5 children: Peter Mulholland (Michelle) of Huntington, Vt., Joseph Mulholland of Clearwater, Fla., James Mulholland (Deb) of Underhill, Vt., Marriam Catherine Ziemba of Michigan, Rose Vanderheyden of Florida; 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, her special friends: Debbie & Mike Griffith of Sheffield whom she was a like a surrogate grandmother to their two children: Tony and Destiny. She was predeceased by her “adopted” daughter: Susan Kirby, and daughter-in-law: Lori Mulholland.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. with a service to be held immediately following on Thursday, March 24, at the Sayles Funeral Home. Fr. Lance Harlow will officiate, and the burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday May 16, at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury.
Memorial donations may be made to Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
