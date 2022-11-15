Virginia Jean Badger Dunton Obituary

Virginia Jean Badger Dunton, 91, of Conover, N.C., passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at her home after enduring Alzheimer’s Disease for over a decade.
Born July 30, 1931 in Concord, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Phillip Morrison Badger and Geneva Etta Smith Badger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Phillip Badger, Jr., Glenn Badger, Winston Badger, and Bruce Badger.
She was a member of Viewmont Baptist Church in Hickory, N.C., where she previously taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, taught pre-school, and was a member of the handbell ensemble. Throughout her life, children and music were her greatest passions.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert Everett Dunton of the home; Children: Allen Dunton of Lenoir, N.C., Cindy Tallman and husband Sam of Claremont, N.C., Laurie Brill and fiancé Tom Paris of Ormond Beach, Fla., Carol Jones and husband Richard of Asheville, N.C.; and two grandchildren: Connor (West Point, N.Y. Cadet) and Caroline Jones of Charlotte, N.C.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory with the Rev. Dr. Andrew Rawls officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at Bass-Smith in the Jack Bass Memorial Building. The address is: 334 2nd St. NW Hickory, NC 28601.
Interment will be held at a later date in Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nadine Greenhill Endowment Fund, allocated for the Pre-School and Handbell Ensemble at Viewmont Baptist Church, 1246 2nd Street, NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Please designate Dunton/Nadine Greenhill Endowment Fund in the memo line.
