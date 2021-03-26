Virginia Johnson McMains - Obituary

Virginia Johnson McMains passed away on March 22 in Nampa, Idaho. She was 80.
Known by family and friends as “Jini” she was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on June 6, 1940 to Bernard and Helen Byers Johnson. Jini attended St. Johnsbury Academy, graduating in 1958 and then attended the University of Vermont for two years.
She began her professional career working for the New England Telephone company in ’61. In 1964 Jini moved to California to embark on creating her identity and began a new job with Allstate Insurance Company, where she would spend six years making friends who would become some of her best and loving work. During her tenure, she earned the coveted “Good Hands Award.”
In 1966, she met James Oliver (J.O.) McMains and one year later they were married in Sunnyvale, California. After a few years of marriage in California, the two decided the go-go life in California was not what they were cut out for, so in 1970 onto Lewiston, Idaho they went (J.O. grew-up in Idaho).
Once in Lewiston, she began a career with Pacific Northwest Bell and continued there until they closed, and she opted for early retirement in 1982 (J.O. would retire in 1988). However, no one would agree she “retired.” In fact, a line in their 1985 Christmas letter, she acknowledges “I keep busy, but none of us can figure out exactly what I do.” For all who knew Jini, they got to see her sense of whit and for those closest, they were enlightened by her sense of humor.
J.O. had his pilot license and the two enjoyed traveling in their Mooney for years as they flew across the U.S. to visit family, friends, and take commercial flights to farther destinations. In the 70s during a visit to the Caribbean, they bought a yacht to charter out—that venture lasted about 5 years.
Jini had a passion for animal protection and care her entire life. Evident by her years of service and engagement in the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter and visible by her attention and dedication to the many animals she adopted and cared for over her years. Treating them more like a special guest in the house where they would enjoy eating their fresh food off the kitchen table from their china.
Jini was an avid reader. She enjoyed reading everything, but if it had anything to do with cooking, eating, or just recipes, it was the cats’ meow. Her collection of cookbooks would rival publishers. She was one to always send cards and notes to stay in touch and send good wishes.
The two moved to Genesee, ID in 1994 where they became involved in the Genesee Education Foundation and members of the Genesee Community Church where Jini served as a deaconess for ten years. They made many trips with family and friends during retirement and had the opportunity to host many family and friends who visited Idaho.
Their adopted grandson, Clay Long, had been part of their life since moving to Genesee. In May of 2011, Jini’s love-of-her-life passed-away after a battle with cancer. That fall, Jini moved to Meridian with Clay. Jini wanted Clay to see her childhood town, visit places her and J.O. visited, and cross a few last things off her bucket-list. They were able to make trips to see her friends and family for the first 8 years—whether to Vermont to see family, north to spend time with Clay’s family, or a quick drive to California to have lunch with her good friend Hazel. These times were cherished by Clay.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joann, and brother-in-law Curtis and is survived by her brother Dick (Mona) and sister-in-law Marilyn McMains.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the McMains’ Family Scholarship Fund, c/o Genesee High School, P.O. Box 98, Genesee, ID 83832.
