Virginia ‘June Bug’ Desrochers - Obituary

Virginia “June Bug” Desrochers, 82, of Brownington, Vt. passed away on Oct. 6, 2020 in Newport, Vt. She was born on June 1, 1938 in Newport, Vt. to Cleveland and Phyllis (Morse) Cornell. On Feb. 22, 1961 she married Roland Desrochers who predeceased her on March 27, 2016.
Virginia was a graduate of Newport High School. After her marriage to Roland, she worked for Frank’s Steak House in Newport for many years. She and Roland started farming in Newport Center where they raised their children. After retirement, they moved to Brownington to help raise their grandchildren and care for her parents. June enjoyed crocheting, collecting porcelain dolls, visiting with her family, and vacuuming and dusting with her dog Jeb at her side. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children: Bridget Desrochers and her companion Patrick of Barton, Vt., Oscar Desrochers and his companion Jeanie of Jay, Kim Desmarais and her husband Andre of Orleans, Vt., Marcus Desrochers and his wife Linda of Newport Center, Vt., and Stewart Cornell and his wife Edwina of Barton, Vt.; grandchildren: Brittany, Roland, Luke, Jesse, Jacob, Cassie, Jeremy, Bethany, Bailey, Aliza, Aaron and Jason; great-grandchildren: Nolan, Bretton, Blakely, Bronson, Bella, Tristin, Charlotte, and Ashton. She is also survived by her brothers Amos Cornell and his wife Doreen of Newport, Vt., and Sidney Cornell of Barton, Vt., and her sisters Cora Jockel and Guy Doyon of Barre, Vt., and Carolyn Darcey of Brownington, Vt.
She was also predeceased by her brothers Stanley Cornell, and Cleveland Cornell and his wife Cynthia.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport with Rev. Michael Augustinowitz officiating. Please follow all CDC guidelines and please wear a mask. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
