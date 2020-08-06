Virginia K. Bergeron - Obituary

Virginia (Ginny) K. Bergeron, 93 passed away on July 29, 2020 at the Grafton County Nursing Home, North Haverhill, N.H. where she was so loved by all who cared for her.
She was born on June 25, 1927 in Fletcher, Vt. to George and Alice Kenfield. She is reunited with her late husband, Wilfred Bergeron, her brother Morris Kenfield and her sister, Ivalou Dike.
Ginny is survived by her sister, Janice Burns of Burlington, Vt., and will be lovingly remembered by her four children and their families. Her son, Dennis and wife Nancy in Holliston, Mass.; daughters, Bonnie and husband David Holden in Fresno, Calif.; Patti Champagne in Burlington, Vt.; and Laurie and Alex Thompson in Bethlehem, N.H. Eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She married Wilfred in 1947 and moved to Littleton, N.H. in 1960. She worked for First National Bank, Mildred C. Lakeway Elementary School and Catholic Charities. After she and Wilfred retired, they were the hosts at the Littleton Community Center for 12 years where they were known for their decorating, especially at Christmas time where they placed a tree in all the rooms with different themes for each.
Ginny was well know for her piano playing. She played whenever and wherever she was needed. She was a 74-year member of Eastern Star and belonged to three Chapters. She was initiated in 1946 to Bethany Chapter #71 in Essex Jct, Vt. When she moved to Littleton, N.H. she joined Mt Eustis Chapter #37 and when she moved to Fresno, Calif. she joined Legacy Chapter 555. She was appointed to NH Grand Chapter as Grand Organist twice and Grand Adah. She belonged to the Daughters of the Nile and played several times for the Scottish Rites Choir in Fresno.
Services will be announced at a later date.
