Virginia M. (Smith) Buck Obituary

Virginia M. Buck, 77, of Lyndonville, Vt. passed away on Monday, June 21, 2022, at the Pines Rehabilitation Center in Lyndonville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, and childcare provider.
Virginia was born in Hardwick, Vt. on Aug. 21, 1944, to Murdo and Marion (Morrison) Smith. She was raised in Danville, Vt. and attended Lyndon Institute, Class of 1962. On Nov. 8, 1968, Virginia married the love of her life, Thomas C. Buck. The couple shared 45 years together before Thomas’ death in 2013.
Her family was always her priority and her devotion to her children and grandchildren was extraordinary. Virginia was a dedicated member of The Women of the Moose. She served as Secretary/Treasurer, Senior Regent, Junior Grand, and Past Deputy Grand Regent. She earned the following degrees, Academy of Friendship, Star Recorder, and College of Regents.
Virginia is survived by four children: Richard Buck and husband, Jim Thayer, of Parish, N.Y., William Buck and partner, Patricia Steady, of Lancaster, N.H., Joyce Schartner and husband, Jerry, of Lyndonville, and John Buck and wife, Denise, of Danville; two sisters-in-law: Irene Smith of Lyndonville, and Delores “Dee” Smith of Connecticut; five grandchildren: Jerry Schartner Jr. and wife Desiree, Matthew Schartner and wife Dayna, Josh Bassett and wife Colby, Jourdan Buck, and Delaney Buck; and numerous great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband: Thomas C. Buck; her parents: Murdo and Marion Smith; and four siblings: Murdo “Sonny” Smith, Joyce Drummond, Fred Smith and wife, Betty, and Gerald Smith.
A Graveside Service for both Virginia and Thomas will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, 10 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Mt. Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Donations in Virginia’s name can be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at guibordfh.com.
