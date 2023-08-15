Virginia Mae Kimball Johnson Obituary

Virginia Mae Kimball Johnson passed away peacefully on a beautiful Sunday morning, Aug. 13, 2023. She was 98 years old.
Virginia was born in St. Johnsbury on July 7, 1925. She was a sixth generation Vermonter, the daughter of Lewis and Bernice (Lawrence) Kimball. Ginny graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1943. She was the first member of her family to go to college. After graduating from Sargent College at Boston University she took a teaching position at Garrison Forest School in Maryland. She married the love of her life, Raymond Johnson, on Aug 27, 1949. They were married for 54 years. She had a long career at St. Johnsbury Academy. For over 30 years she was a Physical Education teacher, coach and guidance counselor. Ginny was a pioneer and champion in the advancement of women’s high school sports. She had a huge impact on her students and was an inspiration to many, including her family and friends.
Ginny is survived by her son, Michael and wife Jan; daughter Kimberly and husband David, all of Vermont; four grandchildren, Heather and husband Andy Townsend, Brittany Johnson and Nakaya Carlisle all of North Carolina; and Jenna (Kidney) Bravakis and husband Alex, and William all of Vermont. She has five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Margaret Pearl, Teo, Gus and Ames.
Ginny loved her life and lived it fully which may account for her beautiful smile. She excelled at swimming, tennis and golf. She was the first director of the Kiwanis swimming pool. She spent every summer at her camp on her beloved Joe’s Pond. She was a welcoming and generous hostess who gathered her large family every Sunday for dinners and recreation. For many years Kim and David and Jenna and Will squeezed into the little camp all summer, too. Michael renovated the old barn on the property and she counted her blessings all the years they were neighbors.
Ginny lived a long, happy life full of family, friends, love, sports, service, purpose and joy!
A private service will be held at the family camp this fall.
