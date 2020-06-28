Virginia Mary Randall - Obituary

Virginia Mary Randall, 75, of St. Johnsbury and Groton, Vt., passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Ginny passed peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on Lake Groton.
Virginia was born in Newport, Vt., on March 22, 1945, to the late Armand and Eula (Hart) Bergeron.
She attended local schools and graduated from Orleans High School in 1963. Later in life, she attended classes at Lyndon State College. For many years, Ginny worked as an Account Specialist for St. Johnsbury Trucking.
On August 15, 1992, she married Glendon Randall; blending two families into one beautiful, loving family. Ginny and Glen spent the next 28 years making memories with their children, 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren on their beloved Lake Groton.
You could always find Ginny spending time with Glen and the kids on the lake either boating or gardening. Celebrating the holidays, especially Christmas and the 4th of July, were the pinnacle of their year. Her everlasting gift to those that love her is the legacy of time spent and memories made on their lake.
Survivors include her loving husband: Glen Randall of St. Johnsbury and Groton; two daughters: Lorrie Ann Biancardi of Englewood, Fla., and Cathy LaBounty and husband, Raymond, of St. Johnsbury; her three sons: Travis Randall and partner, Chris Rice, of Montpelier, Vt., Todd Randall and wife, Stacy, of Waterford, Vt., Troy Randall of Wheelock, Vt., and Andrew Biancardi (Jen) of Buffalo, N.Y.
Nanny will be greatly missed by her TWENTY-TWO grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren: Kyle Biancardi (Ivet), Kevin Biancardi (Cathrine), Kaeleigh Demers, Jake Demers (Stevi), Kelsea Demers (Brandon Moyse), Rick and Ross LaBounty; Ross and Trevor Randall, and Cody Knights; Dana, Curtis, and Kolby Randall; Kodiak, Miles, Bobby, Alex, Johnny, Daniel, and Julian Randall. Great-grandchildren: Glendon, Kirk II, Oliver, Brody, Landon, Elie, Addison Jude, Miles, Carter, Jayden, and Jasper. Ginny also leaves behind a younger brother, Michael Bergeron and wife, Kathryn, of Lyndonville, Vt., and many nieces and nephews.
Ginny was predeceased by two loving grandsons: Kirk Andrew Biancardi and Raymond Leo LaBounty, III.
Visiting hours are Thursday, July 2, 2020, 3-5 p.m., at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Due to Covid occupancy restrictions, a private service will be held following.
Donations may be made to Umbrella.
Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.