Vivian Placey - Obituary

Vivian D. Placey, 98, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at The Pines in Lyndonville.
She was born on Dec. 17, 1921 to Claude and Zedena (Magoon) Somers in Barnet, Vt. Vivian enjoyed life growing up on the family farm on East Hill in Peacham with her six siblings. She was an alumnae of Peacham Academy. She was married to Gordon Placey, Sr. and had four children. She was the bookkeeper for her husband’s construction company and had studied to be a Gray Lady in Florida, serving as a school nurse.
Vivian loved to cook for family and friends and made beautiful craftwork from shells while living in Florida, as well as doing rug hooking and decorative crafts. A lover of music, she played the harmonica, piano, and accordion.
She is survived by her daughter, Noreen Newland; daughter in law, Ethel Placey; grandchildren, Judy Balch, Pat Babcock, Vicki Bryer, Tammy Hamel, Ed Davis, Rhonda Chandler, Ray Davis, Terri Hughes, Steve Placey, Greg Newland, and Deanna Sholes; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 53 years, Gordon R. Placey, Sr. on June 15, 1991; two daughters, Marilyn”Mary” Chandler on January 21, 2014 and Joyce Marie Bryer on Nov. 17, 2016; a son, Gordon R. Placey, Jr. on August 21, 2015; and her six siblings, Rena Hooker, Verna Benway, Leon Somers, Peggy Sheppard, Melvin Somers, and Ray Somers.
A graveside service will be on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. in the Peacham (Vt.) Village Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church, 932 US Route 5, Waterford, VT 05819.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
