Waldo “Skip” Hodge Hazen Obituary

Feb. 28, 1936 - Aug. 21, 2021
Skip Hazen, beloved father and husband, passed away surrounded by loving family in Bonita Springs, Fla. on Aug. 21, 2021.
Skip was born in Burlington, Vermont and grew up in South Hero along side his older sister Mary. He had a special love for ice fishing and a talent for lawn mowing. He mowed all the South Hero Cemeteries.
Skip attended high school at Lyndon Institute and graduated in the class of ‘53. He was involved in student government and sports, excelling in track. Skip graduated from Norwich University with an Engineering Degree and as a 2nd Lt in the U.S. Army Reserve. His first job was with Bechtel Engineering and that job took him to Benghazi, Libya.
He returned to the United States in 1965 and married Sybil. Skip and Sybil raised their family in Vermont and Skip started an Engineering Job with Dubois and King. He was involved with a Rotary Group and traveled to Australia as a Rotary Fellow. He was a Trustee at Gifford Hospital. He loved attending church and all the sporting events of each of his children. He never missed a chance to play golf or to go hiking with his age 70+ group. Skip had a very special love for dogs and had many Labradors throughout his life.
Skip is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sybil Shonyo Hazen; sister, Mary Hazen Schneider; cousin, Wayne Clark; children Andrea (Glen), Heidi (Ramon), and Howard (Nicki); grandchildren, Jacob, Parker, Jebediah, Arlena, Holly, Josiah, Javen and Hazen.
Interment services will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lyndon Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Humane Society of your choice.
For online condolences, to share memories or light a candle, please visit Skip’s Tribute at www.fullernaples.com.
