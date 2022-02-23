Wallace J. Osse Obituary
Buy Now

Wallace John Osse

Our loving father, Wallace John Osse, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2022. He was 94.

Wally was born in Port Arthur, Ontario, Canada and moved to the U.S. to work in the pulp and paper industry as an engineer designing paper drying machines at Midland Ross, Huyck and finally Valmet.

He is survived by his three sons, Gordon, Warren and Wayne, three daughters-in-law, three grandchildren and one great-grandson.

He was very thankful for his friends and “buddies” in Lunenburg and Lancaster over the years and was well-known for his bright blue eyes and charming demeanor. We will miss him dearly.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.