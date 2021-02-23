Wallace John Cropper - Obituary

October 8, 1926 - February 8, 2021
Wally was born in Manhattan to Annie and LeRoy Cropper and spent his childhood school years there, graduating from Horace Mann High School. He spent his summers at Camp Moosilauke in Orford, N.H., where he was a camper and later a counselor. He arrived by train from the city and had many fond memories of his days there.
After graduating from Brown University he went to the University of Michigan for an MS Degree in Geology. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in between his years at Brown. He was a member of the American Institute of Mining and Metallurgical Engineers and the Society of Economic Geologists. As a mining and exploration geologist he worked and lived in numerous locations for his company, St. Joe Lead Company, later called St. Joe Resources. The family lived in Balmat, N.Y., Petosi, Mo., the Andes Mountains of Argentina, Gouverneur, N.Y., Princeton, N.J., Glenmont, N.Y. and Watertown, N.Y. Over the years they had many fun times at Sylvia Lake in Balmat and at their camp on the St. Lawrence River. After retirement as Chief Geologist for St. Joe Resources, they lived in Maine and Bradenton, Florida. They were avid tennis players and loved being near the ocean and warm weather.
He met his wife Nellie in Gouverneur, N.Y. in 1951 and had 47 wonderful years with her until she died in 1998. They had two children, Robert Cropper and wife Teresa Andrade of Warwick, R.I. and Lorraine Clough and husband Mark of Peacham, Vt., grandson Benjamin Clough of Boston, Mass. He married Gloria Hall who survives him, while living on Anna Maria Island, Fla.
As well as being predeceased by his wife Nellie, his brother Douglas Cropper died in November of 2020.
Memorial donations can be made to The Brown Fund, Division of Advancement, Box 1893, Providence, R.I. 02912.
