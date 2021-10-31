Walter Allen Dwyer Obituary

Walter Allen Dwyer, age 66, 0f Wood Lane, S. Kirby, Vt., died on October 27, 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, following a decline in his health.
Walt was born in Lyndonville, Vt., on December 26, 1954, son to the late Clarence Reginald and Gladys (Wheeler) Dwyer. He was raised in Kirby and Lyndonville, where he attended school and graduated from Lyndon Institute in the Class of 1972. During and after high school he worked for Hahr Construction and later for Winterset running heavy equipment for many years. He logged for himself as well as working with his brothers, Reginald and Kenneth. Walter enjoyed being in the woods, loved to brook fish, hunt turkey and deer hunt taking several 200 plus pounders over time. He was a member of the Lyndonville American Legion Post #30 and loved to dance. It was there in March of 2006 that he met his long-time companion, Linda “Lin” Wood. As soon as their eyes met, “That was it!”
Walter is survived by Linda Wood of S. Kirby; his 2 children: Heather Conant and husband, Dave, of Ohio, Keith Dwyer and friend, Ruby, of Lyndonville; his sister: Carolyn Fassett of Lyndonville; his sister-in-law: Rev. Barbara Dwyer of Lyndonville; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son: Scott Dwyer, and siblings: Reginald, Kenneth, Ronald, Stephen and Lois Noyes.
Services and burial are private with interment taking place at the William Dexter Cemetery in Sheffield.
Memorial Donations may be made in Walter’s name to the American Legion, Post #30, PO Box 298, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
