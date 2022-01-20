Walter Edward ‘Sonny’ Rodgers Jr. Obituary

Walter Edward Rodgers, Jr., of Lyndonville, formerly of St. Johnsbury Center, passed away at the Pines Rehab & Health Center in Lyndonville, Tuesday evening, Jan. 18, 2022; he had resided there for the past two years.
Sonny was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Jan. 14, 1931, and just reached his 91st birthday. He was the son to the late Walter, Sr., and Clara Eva (Wilkinson) Rodgers, and lived all his life in the area. He graduated for the St. Johnsbury Trade School and worked at Fairbanks Scales for 40 years, starting in the foundry and later in shipping and receiving. He married Shirley Ann Brigham on Aug. 17, 1957 and shared over 59 years at the time of her passing on Nov. 29, 2016. They spent time together with the family often at their camp in Victory where he loved spending time with his kids and later the grand and great-grandkids. Throughout the years Sonny enjoyed fishing and hunting, mostly deer season, taking the state record once with the largest antler spread. He enjoyed gardening, with multiple gardens with his kids helping him. Most sports were an easy hobby for Sonny to enjoy, but he was a huge hockey and baseball fan, with the TV on most any game.
He is survived by his three children: Edward Rodgers and his wife, Kelly, of St. Johnsbury, Patty Stetson and her husband, Jeffrey, of St. Johnsbury Center, Debra Jean Rodgers and Michael Robil, of S.C., one sister: Helen Morse of Essex Junction, Vt., a sister-in-law: Rose Hill and husband, Tom, of N.C., five grandchildren: Christen White (Jason) of SC, Kelly Lemieux (Justin) of St. Johnsbury, Jayme Rodgers of North Concord, Vt., Jessica Chase (Ryan) of Concord, Vt., Lizabeth Rodgers (Dean Switser) of Waterford, several great-grandchildren. a niece: Janice Gillespie, and several more nieces and nephews.
Sonny is predeceased by his loving wife Shirley and his granddaughter Sarah Jean Leach.
A Graveside Service with interment of Walter and Shirley will be planned in the spring for 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Grove Cemetery in East St. Johnsbury. There will be no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Shirley and Walters’ names, VT Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, VT 05446.
