Walter O. Young Obituary

Walter O. Young passed away peacefully at his home in Bath, N.H. on Jan. 18, 2023, at the age of 85.
Walter was born on Dec. 19, 1937, in Claremont, N.H. to Charles Young and Patricia Dupuis. He was a member of the United States Army and served in the 2nd Infantry. He married the love of his life, Carole Bean Young, whom he shared over 60 years of adventures with until her passing in July 2022.
Walter was an extremely hard worker, and through his hard work and perseverance he became a successful businessman. He owned and ran Newman Lumber Company in Woodsville, N.H., H.O. Taylor Chevrolet (now Wells River Chevrolet) in Wells River, Vt., and Transit Milling in Wells River, Vt. He also served as President on the Board of Directors for Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank. Walter and Carole were extremely passionate about supporting the community, creating the Walter & Carole Young Foundation, which provided scholarships for local students pursuing educational opportunities. They also supported the build of the Haverhill Corner Fire Department, deeding the building to the Haverhill Corner Precinct. Additional interests and philanthropic endeavors included support of Woodsville High School, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Cottage Hospital, and establishing the Walter & Carole Young Pancreas Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Walter loved to talk about life, whether it was work, travel, or his beloved pets. He enjoyed sharing stories and spending time with friends and family. He lived life to the fullest and his infectious laugh and bright spark in our lives will forever be remembered and cherished.
Walter is survived by his sisters Marie and Bernice; his brothers Gary and Bob; his sons Walter Jr. of Sabattus, Maine and Richard of Bath, N.H.; his grandchildren Loren, Courtney, and Noah; his great grandsons Cameron and Benjamin; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Roger and Stanley.
Walter is also survived by his sister-in-law Beverly Dole and nieces Kimberly Sawyer and Heather Tinker who lovingly cared for Walter and Carole in their final years.
A special thank you to Comfort Keepers caregivers of Plymouth, N.H.
Calling hours are Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. with a service immediately following at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, NH 03785. Please join us in a celebration of Walter’s life.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family with arrangements.
