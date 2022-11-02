Walter “SKIP” Compton III Obituary

Mr. Walter “SKIP” Compton III was born on April 26, 1961, in Bakersfield, Calif., and passed from this life on Oct. 28, 2022, in Monroe, La. at the early age of 61. There will be a Celebration of Life held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, 911 Warren Drive West Monroe, La.
Skip enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, grilling and dancing in the kitchen with his wife Lori; He was a caring and giving person.
He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Ambrose Compton, Jr.; mother, Mary Jo McBey; wife, Penny Spillers Compton, and stepbrother, Ricky Canady.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lori Compton; children, Whitney Compton, Stephanie Rae Brown and partner, Matt Brister, April Brown Goforth and husband, Shannon, stepchildren, Peter and Lauren Craig, Jocelyn Delworth and husband, Tim; siblings, Wendy Corrow and husband, Larry, Theresa Linder; stepsiblings, Cindy East, Patti Smith, Scott Canady; stepmother, Patsy Compton and long-time friend, Tommy Williams and wife, Cindy; Also survived by nine grandchildren, Vayda and Jacob Trichell, Cameron Corbin, Bailey, Braxton, and Baylee Brister, Logan and Laela Simmons, and Brett Goforth; niece, Jessica Fitzwilliam, Nicole Liveston, Marilee Tanner; nephew, Jeremiah Norcross, and a host of extended family and friends.
