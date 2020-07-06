Wanda Colby Ingerson Obituary

After a long and courageous battle with cancer Wanda passed away at home Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020, peacefully with family at her side.
She was the daughter of Raymond and Ellen Colby and was born at home on the Bobbin Mill Road in the area known as the Pierce District in Lunenburg, Vt. She attended the one room school house with her sister (Lorraine) and many cousins. She was taught by her Aunts Matte and Olive. She graduated from Lancaster Academy, Class of 1952, and married James A. Ingerson that same year. They had two children; Jim and Kathy, they were her greatest joy.
Wanda worked as a chambermaid in the Mary Elizabeth Inn in Lancaster. She also worked many years as a cashier at Laverdiers and Rite Aid Drug Stores, Lancaster. She was musically gifted, playing the piano, accordion and organ. She especially liked Country and Western music. She was very talented with her crafts and enjoyed exhibiting her talents at the local fairs. She was an avid gardener and loved her flower gardens and was especially proud of the arrangements that she would enter in the local fairs. She loved animals and always had a cat and would take in strays to give them a home. She was an avid Red Sox fan.
She is survived by her former husband James A. Ingerson Sr.; her son, James A. Ingerson Jr. and his girlfriend Pam Viens of Lunenburg; her daughter Kathy E. Rexford and husband Larry of Whitefield; four grandchildren, Bryan Rexford and fiancée Morgan Johanson of Tallahassee, FL, Keith Rexford of Whitefield, Michelle Tewksbury of Lunenburg, Michael Ingerson and fiancée Alisha Doolan of Lunenburg; two great-granddaughters, Madisyn and Makenna Amadon of Lunenburg; her sister Lorraine C. Magoon of Brandon, VT; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.
She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond Luke and Ellen Hartwell Colby; a brother-in-law Arnold J. Magoon; a nephew Linwood A. Magoon of Brandon; a niece Michelle Magoon of Ferrisburg, VT; plus many aunts, uncles and cousins near and far.
Per Wanda’s request there will be no calling hours and a graveside service in Riverside Cemetery, South Lunenburg, will be held a the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made in Wanda’s memory to Riverside Animal Rescue, 236 Riverside Ave., Lunenburg, VT 05906
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.