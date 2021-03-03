Wanda G. Poor

1961-2021

Wanda G. Poor, 60, of St. Johnsbury, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

Wanda was born on Feb. 11, 1961, in Concord, Vt., the daughter of Ethel Stuart and William Grey. She is survived by her only daughter, Holly Poor and seven of her eight siblings.

There will be no services at this time.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family www.guibordfh.com.

