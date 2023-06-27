Wanda J. (Rexford) Waugh Obituary

Wanda J. (Rexford) Waugh, 71, Lyndonville, Vt., passed away at home surrounded by loved ones June 26, 2023. She was born on Oct. 23, 1951, to Ella Jay (Williams) and Reginald Claude Rexford in St. Johnsbury, Vt. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy with the class of 1969 and later attended Vermont College with a degree in nursing in 1986.
Wanda worked as a Registered Nurse for 32 years, part of that time was at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation and Caledonia Home Health and Hospice. She became the administrator at Canterbury Inn in St. Johnsbury in 1988 and owner in 1993. Wanda used her knowledge from her time as a nurse in her volunteer work. She was a member of the Vermont Healthcare Association, and the American Association of Assisted Living Nurses. Wanda was a board member of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce.
In her free time Wanda enjoyed spending time in her garden, sewing, knitting, basket weaving, and baking wonderful treats.
On April 17, 1993, Wanda married William A. Waugh, and made a life together in Lyndonville.
She is predeceased by her parents and a sister Linda Pilotte. Wanda will be remembered by her husband of 30 years, William Waugh; her two sons Matthew Choate and his husband Sahil Sanan of Danville, Vt., and Alexander Choate and his partner Stephanie Johnson of West Barnet, Vt.; three stepdaughters, Karen Waugh of Woodstock, Conn., Lisa Waugh and Fiancé Aaron Bonneau of Brookfield, Mass., and Mandy Cotton of Dudley, Mass.; nine grandchildren, Kara Gooden and husband Christopher, Alicia Choate, Rebecca Thibeault, Joshua Bolduc and his wife Hanae, Krista Bolduc, Concetta Sumner, Shelby Cotton, Lisa Cotton, and Mikayla Cotton; five great-grandchildren, a sister Paula Carpenter and husband Ken of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; an uncle Kenneth Rexford and his wife Elaine; as well as nephews, nieces, cousins, and close friends.
There will be a graveside service at North Monroe Cemetery in Monroe, N.H., on Wednesday July 5, 2023, at 10 a.m.
