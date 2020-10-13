Ward L. Reed Jr., age 85 years old, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., died peacefully on Sunday morning, Oct. 11, 2020 at NVRH.
He was born in St. Louis, Mo., on Dec. 6, 1934 and lived in Scarsdale, N.Y. and Wellesley Hills, Mass. before moving to St. Johnsbury in the late 1990s. He was a graduate of Yale University and had an MBA from the Wharton School of Business through the University of Pennsylvania. After a few years working in advertising, he was a management consultant for McKensie and Company, NYNY and then worked for Arthur D. Little in Massachusetts. He was a partner of Leyton Associates management consultants and later was co-owner of a restaurant, The Roman Gardens, in Quincy, Mass.
He spent some years as a Lister in St. Johnsbury after identifying some savings from mistakes made by the State of Vermont in zoning hill areas. He was also involved volunteering at St. Johnsbury Academy.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth A. Reed, Esq and her husband, Peter Simmonds, of Henderson, Nev., Ward L. Reed III, MD and his wife Sandra Reed of Marietta, Ga., Michael Reed, his wife Deborah Reed, and daughter, Ruby of Grand Isle, Vt., and his sister, Carolyn Reed Pappas of Eastchester, N.Y.
Burial will be with family in Eastchester, N.Y.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.