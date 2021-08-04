Warren “Bill” Johnson Obituary

Warren “Bill” Johnson, 78, of Monroe passed suddenly from a brief illness.
Bill was born in Newark, New Jersey on June 18, 1943, to Warren and Ruth (Rodenbeck) Johnson. He attended local schools, graduating from Belleville High School. He married Joan Egan on September 21, 1963, at St. Mary’s Church in Nutley, N.J.
Bill, his wife and his children moved to Vermont in 1979. For many years he drove the Barnet School Bus. Bill and his wife moved to Monroe, N.H. in 2004 to help care for Joan’s mother. He had a lifelong love of model trains. He was a member of the Ammonoosuc Model Railroad Club. He also had a keen interest in woodworking.
Bill took great pride in his home and family. The many children that were in and out of the house were a constant source of delight.
Bill is survived by his wife Joan, they were together 62 years and married for 58, his four children, Scott Johnson of FL, Sharyl Hagadorn of AZ, Stephen Johnson of FL, and Jessi Granger of VT, 12 grandchildren, among them Adriannah and Kyle, his special companions, and 10 great-grandchildren, a brother Arthur and his wife Theresa, brothers-in-law John Egan and his wife Toni, Michael Egan and his wife Audrey, sister-in-law Nancy Fox and her husband Michael, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his parents.
Bill did not care for formal services. In place of a celebration of his life, the family requests that friends stop by the house and share their memories of Bill. Any day is good.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
