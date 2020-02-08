Warren Robert Harvey - Obituary

Warren Robert Harvey of Blackshear, Ga. passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Clark Co, Ohio.
Warren was born Jan. 1, 1972 in Munich, Germany to Wallace and Eunice Harvey. Warren grew up in Dalton N.H. and graduated from White Mountains Regional High School. Shortly after, he joined the Army and served for many years both in the Army and National Guard. He was proud of his service to his country and when he was home on leave he was sure to get some New England Clam “Chowda”!
He loved his son James and moved to Georgia to be closer to him and be a bigger part of his life. He enjoyed riding his 4-wheeler, and going to the shooting range. He loved music and the movies, especially Star Wars.
Warren was a truck driver and was employed with Thomas Transport Co. at the time of his passing.
Warren was predeceased by his mother Eunice Thayer Harvey, father Wallace Harvey, and sister Sharon Young.
Warren is survived by his son James Wallace Harvey, his long time girlfriend and faithful co-pilot Lorna Collins, and beloved companion and guard dog Thor. He is also survived by his ex-wife Betty and her son Carlton.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, Jan. 28 in Tift Memorial Gardens in Tifton, Ga.
