Wayne Albert Bergeron Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Wayne Albert Bergeron on April 10, 2023, at 8:25 a.m. Wayne was born May 23, 1959 to Paul Bergeron of Sutton, Vermont, and Anita St. Pierre.
Born and raised on a farm in Vermont, Wayne learned the value of hard work at a young age. He spent much of his life logging for a living and always had his trusty chainsaw by his side. No job was too big or too small for him, and his tireless work ethic earned him respect from all who knew him. He loved long day’s work, a cold Miller Genuine Draft, and the satisfaction of a job well done.
Wayne proudly embraced his Native American heritage and was known as Chief Wolf-Heart by his Native American friends. He loved his family fiercely and considered his only brother Paul, his closest confidante. With no children of his own, his love for his two nieces was immeasurable.
Wayne was a daredevil, always looking for the next thrill to make his heart race. Despite his impulsive nature, Wayne was always someone you could count on to help his family and friends. His unwavering commitment to his family and community testified to his character and goodness.
Wayne’s life may have been cut short but he lived it on his terms. He made no apologies for his rough-and-tumble ways and lived each day to the fullest. He will be missed by all that knew him, however, we take comfort that he is at peace and surrounded by his loved ones who have passed on before him.
Rest in peace dear Uncle, Brother, Son, and Friend. Your legacy will live in our hearts forever.
Wayne is predeceased by his father Paul Bergeron, his mother Anita Bergeron, and his great niece Christa Keppler. Wayne leaves behind his stepmother Patricia Bergeron, his brother Paul Bergeron, two nieces, a great-nephew and a large extended family.
To honor Wayne’s memory and his love of animals, please donate to your local animal shelter in lieu of flowers. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with Wayne’s family at dgfunerals.com.
