Wayne Bearce Obituary

Wayne Albert Bearce, 64, Monroe, N.H., passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Wayne battled with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinsonism for several years before his body finally gave in and let him rest. His family feels this relief and also great sadness in his passing.
Wayne was born in Brockton, Mass. on Feb. 14, 1959, to Stanley and Mildred Bearce. He was the third born of their four children. He spent his early life learning from his Father, and started his career building houses on the south shore of Massachusetts and enjoying life to the fullest.
Wayne moved to Vermont in 1990 with his first wife Cindy (Poginy) and their two children Justin and Jennifer to create the quiet country homestead Wayne had always wanted. Vermont did not disappoint, and soon Wayne and Cindy had another child, Jill. He then met Sherri, the love of his life, and they married in 2003. Together they created their family farm, he raised beef cattle, sheep, chickens, pigs and “anything we could put in the freezer” which of course meant he loved to hunt. Over the years, Wayne served his community, his family, and the land, tending to his farm and anyone who needed his craftsmanship. He could build anything he set his mind to. So of course, he would put his craft and skill into building his dream house with his wife. Sherri and Wayne built a beautiful life together over the past 26 years with their children, Justin, Jennifer, Scott, Jill, Jared, and we can’t forget Cliff, who Wayne made as much a part of the family as his children. Summers were spent camping, farming, gardening, creating memories at home, passing on all his knowledge to his children, throwing the best 4th of July parties that brought friends and family from out of state, and cruising the water with his boat on Harvey’s lake. But his greatest life achievement was being Papa. His children blessed him with 11 beautiful grandchildren who he loved to spoil with ranger rides, taking them on the boat, bringing them to the barn to see the animals and sneaking them candy. What a life to have lived.
He is predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Mildred “Millie” Bearce and his father-in-law Al Davis.
Wayne lives on in his loving Wife Sherri Bearce, his son Justin Bearce (Tina) his daughter Jennifer Crown (Corey), his son Scott Adams (Amanda), his daughter Jill Cusson-Douglass (Joshua) and son Jared Adams. Wayne also leaves behind his adoring grandchildren, Madison, Dylan, Aimee, Paige, Samuel, Jack, Natalie, Zachary, Harrison, Hudson and Arabella, his mother-in-law, Sandra Davis, his siblings; Jerry Bearce (Debbie), Nancy Wentworth (Steve), and Karolee Kenney (Robert), his in-law siblings; Beth Lindstrom, and Scott Davis (Tammi), as well as many nieces, nephews and their children.
Wayne’s family would like to invite anyone who loved him, knew him, or wants to pay their respects to join the family in a celebration of life on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bearce home, 118 Mosquitoville Rd, Barnet, Vt.
To offer the family an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting with arrangements.
