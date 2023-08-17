Wayne Gary Payton, 50, of North Danville Road in Danville, Vt. passed away on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at his home.
Wayne was born Aug. 30, 1972, to Gary Payton and Donna Aldrich. He graduated from Lamoille Valley High School, Class of 1990 and enlisted in the Army.
While in the service, Wayne was airborne qualified and found that he loved to jump out of airplanes. Wayne was a very intelligent person. He could read a manual and fix anything. He was a computer genius, a Master Electrician, a carpenter, and a handyman; you name it, he could do it.
During his free time, Wayne loved to visit his stepbrother Ron’s lakeside camp on Coles Pond in Walden, Vt. This picturesque haven became more than just a location; it was a sanctuary where Wayne’s spirit found respite from the demands of life. The camp’s rustic charm and the gentle lapping of the water provided the backdrop for countless cherished memories with Ron and his family, Ashley, Patrick, and Alison. Wayne would be found tending the fire and always had something new to teach his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his daughters: Sophia and Renee Payton of Danville, Vt.; his partner: Jillian Dargie; his mother: Donna Aldrich of Massachusetts; father: Gary Payton and Gail of Hopedale, Mass.; siblings: Tammy Welch and husband Rick of Sheffield, Vt., Al Pittsley and wife Jennifer of Hopedale, Mass., Jon Pittsley and spouse Eddie of Worchester, Mass., Justin Payton and wife Jennifer of Hopedale, Mass., Carrie Ann Pachomski of Blackstone, Mass., Heather Kazijian and husband Joshua of Douglas, Mass., and Ronald Beaupré of Connecticut; many nieces and nephews including: Jessica, David, Colin, Jacob, Jameson, Gavin, Carter, Amanda, Meagan, Alex, Brandon, Brianna, Courtney, Ashley, Patrick, and Alison; many aunts, uncles, cousins, great aunts and uncles, and grand-nieces and nephews.
Wayne was predeceased by his grandparents, Arthur and Irene Payton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.