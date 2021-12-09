Wayne Henry Fortier Obituary

Wayne Henry Fortier (Fort), 74, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Wayne was born Bruce Henry StCyr Spaulding on Friday, July 18, 1947, in Newport, N.H. to Henry Pichette and Marie Rose StCyr Spaulding and later adopted by William Joseph Fortier, Jr. & Dorothy Marie Cochran Fortier of Pike, N.H.
He graduated from Haverhill Academy in 1966 and ten days later, enrolled in the United States Marine Corps where he served for three years including 20 months in Da Nang, Vietnam. Upon his discharge from military duties, he enrolled at Plymouth State College where he studied for a one-year period. It’s assumed that he might have graduated college if his attention wasn’t focused on the love of his life, Sandra Lee Mann, who was living in Boston, working for Pan Am Airlines. They married on July 11, 1970, and started building their family, ultimately giving birth to and raising five daughters.
In 1973, Wayne kicked off what would become a 40+ year career in Law Enforcement starting first as a patrolman/Chief of Police in Haverhill, N.H. and eventually ending up as an Investigative Detective in the Homicide Division for the N.H. State Police. He spent the next 27+ years proudly wearing this uniform ending his career as the Troop F Commander.
After retirement in 2004 from the N.H. State Police he became the Plymouth Police Departments’ prosecutor, where he stayed until 2010. Not wanting to waste his talents he immediately became a Special Service Investigator for the Grafton County Attorney’s office. Although he attempted retirement twice, in 2019, the Grafton Sheriff’s Department called him for some “help for three months” in which he rose to the occasion remaining there until his final days on this earth.
Wayne was a community member through and through. He served tirelessly in his commitments to the VFW, Select board, School board, and various other associations.
His passion for his Catholic faith was immeasurable. It is fitting that he passed away on the Day of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, for which he had a special relationship with our Blessed Mother Mary.
Wayne served as a lector, choir member and CCD teacher for St Joseph’s church and was known as the “Pit Master” at their annual chicken BBQ.
He devoted his time and attention to helping others, often welcoming people into his home for the holidays.
He was an avid runner, competing in sixteen consecutive Marine Corp marathons, having completed his final run on November 1, 2021. His training diet included chicken & beer.
He was often the loudest spectator at his children and grandchildren’s sporting events, yelling words of encouragement and an occasional swear or two. He especially liked to watch his grandson’s baseball games as he was once a shortstop and home-run hitter.
Make no mistake, Wayne was a wizard in the kitchen who continually made his family a complete breakfast of
eggs, bacon and his famous fried potatoes every Sunday and had perfected his popcorn making (and eating) skills for most any night of the week.
He was an animated storyteller, captivating his audiences with a gin & tonic in hand. Much of his storytelling was about his pride for his children and their accomplishments, his endless love for his wife and his many adventures in law enforcement. In his later years his attempt at “slowing down” was camping in his RV’s named “BULA” and “S LEE” in which he spent many nights enjoying Mother Nature with his family.
To say that Wayne will be missed is a tremendous understatement. He had the ability to cast a very wide net reaching an insurmountable number of people. His gift of uniting a crowd of individuals to encourage people to reach across the table to find solutions is a talent that is often unfound. He will forever be remembered as a loving husband, an incredibly devoted father and grandfather, a devout Catholic and a patriotic Marine - “Semper Fi”.
He is predeceased by his parents, William & Dorothy Fortier of Pike; his biological twin brother, Brian McGirr of Newport, N.H., and his beloved N.H. State Police bloodhound, Oscar.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Sandy Fortier; his daughter Tammy Lee Leeuwenberg Fortier and her husband Jan-Volkert; his daughter Windy Kelley & husband Michael; his daughter Heidi Fortier Murphy & husband Ryan; his daughter Haley Fortier & her partner Meg; his daughter Kristy Fortier Recuay & her husband Marco; his many grandchildren, Camden, Logan, Austin, Liam, Colin, Grace & Mia; his many grandpuppies; his sister Janet Locklin; his brother James Fortier and many extended relatives & lifelong friends.
In lieu of flowers, to carry on Wayne’s legacy, please consider helping your neighbors.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 5 – 8 PM at Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville, 1 Birch St. Fr. Maria Sebastian HGN will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Woodsville, for immediate family and invited friends. Interment will be Friday, May 27, 2021, at 10 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bath, N.H.
To share memories and condolences or for more information go to www.rickerfh.com Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville has the privilege of these arrangements.
