Wayne K. Lewis Jr. Obituary

Wayne Kenneth Lewis, Jr., age 68, of Waterford, Vt., passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his home.
Wayne was born in St. Johnsbury on Nov. 18, 1952, to Wayne, Sr. and Yvette (Gagne) Lewis. He was raised and educated locally, graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1971. Wayne worked for Ernie and Linda Guyer at Kitchen Land before operating his own service business Lewis Appliance for 20+ years.
Wayne enjoyed his home and keeping it nice, especially the gardens and flower beds. He liked history and watching Westerns. Although kind of a homebody, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Wayne was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in St. Johnsbury.
Survivors include his loving wife: Sallie Lewis of Waterford; two children: Mathew and wife, Rebecca, of Waterford and Marie Blodgett and husband, Neil, of Walden, Vt.; two sisters: Mildred Lewis of St. Johnsbury and Mary Jean Lewis of Washington, Vt.; and three grandchildren: Olivia and Calvin Lewis and Evelyn Blodgett; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents: Wayne and Yvette Lewis; a brother: Walter Lewis; and a sister: Donna Lee Danyow.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Lance Harlow on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church on Winter Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in St. Johnsbury at a later date. There will be no visiting hours.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com.
